Connecticut Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over Release Of School Vaccination Data

A Superior Court judge in Connecticut has dismissed a lawsuit brought against the state by a Bristol couple who sought to block the state from releasing vaccine exemption data.

The judge ruled the couple, Brian and Kristen Festa, didn’t exhaustive their administrative options before bringing the lawsuit against the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

The health department released data earlier this year showing the percentage of students in each town who were exempt from vaccinations for religious or health reasons.

The couple says the data led to hateful statements on the internet about parents who don’t vaccinate their children.

Connecticut lawmakers considered a bill to end the religious vaccine exemption, but were unable to agree on whether unvaccinated children could return to school.