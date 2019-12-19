Connecticut Janitors Agree To New Contract, Averting Strike

A union bargaining committee representing more than 2,000 Connecticut janitors has reached a tentative agreement with a cleaning contractors’ association.

The contract increases wages by $2 an hour in Hartford County and $2.10 in New Haven County. The head of the union in Connecticut said it gives janitors a fair wage increase, maintains benefits and makes a first step toward equalizing pay between Hartford and New Haven.

Negotiations between janitors and contractors began last month. Last week the union voted to allow a strike if necessary.

Negotiations continue on a contract for janitors in Fairfield County and the lower Hudson Valley in New York.