Connecticut I-95 Project To Cost $200+ Million

Connecticut traffic engineers have unveiled a major reconstruction project on I-95 in Greenwich and Stamford that will improve road and safety conditions in the busy commute corridor.

The nearly $205 million project will take up to four years and will include better lighting, new paving and refurbishing 20 bridges and underpasses.

The project will also reconfigure and widen a southbound exit in Greenwich.

Ryan Allard, an engineer consulting on the project, said close to 11,000 cars take that exit each day causing backup and frequent car collisions.

About two crashes a day happen in the six-mile stretch from the New York state border to Exit 6 in Stamford. That’s over 2,000 crashes over the last three years, with rear-end collisions being the most common.

The road work would start in fall 2022 and would be done at night to minimize traffic during the day. There will be lane closures during the construction.