Connecticut House Of Representatives Passes Police Accountability Measure

After an all-night debate, the Connecticut House of Representatives has voted to approve a police accountability bill. The 86-58 vote came after an amendment was defeated that would have protected “qualified immunity” for police officers in civil court.

The bill would also create a new position of a state inspector general to investigate police killings. There’s also a provision to give local civilian police review boards the power to issue subpoenas when they investigate police misconduct.

The bill now goes to the state Senate for action on Tuesday.

The House also approved the expansion of absentee ballots for the state’s August 11th primary and the November 3rd general election. It passed by an overwhelming margin of 144 to 2.