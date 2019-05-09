Connecticut House Passes 3 Gun Safety Bills

The Connecticut House of Representatives has approved three gun safety bills. One of them is known as “Ethan’s Law,” in response to the accidental shooting death of a Guilford teenager in 2018.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Song mishandled a handgun owned by a friend’s father and shot himself in the head.

The bill would require loaded and unloaded firearms to be safely stored in homes where there are minors – to prevent an accident like Song’s from happening again.

Another bill would require the safe storage of guns in vehicles. Violators would be penalized.

Steven Stafstrom, House chair of the Judiciary Committee, says it’s necessary because a large number of firearms are stolen from cars.

“The reports that I have referenced indicate that, primarily indicate that, those weapons are stolen from cars in our suburban towns and often unfortunately are used to commit crimes on the streets of our urban areas.”

The third bill would outlaw “ghost guns” that people can assemble themselves, often without serial numbers.

The bills head to the Senate for action.