Connecticut House Considers Regulation Of Crisis Pregnancy Centers

The Connecticut House of Representatives will consider a controversial bill Thursday that would regulate the advertising practices of crisis pregnancy centers that offer anti-abortion services.

Democrats who pushed for the bill say it’s a direct response to recent anti-abortion laws passed by red states, including a near-total ban in Alabama this week.

Rep. Christine Palm of Chester is one of several women who championed the Connecticut bill. She says it’s aimed at preventing crisis pregnancy centers from using deceptive advertising to mislead pregnant women seeking legal abortions.

“So if you advertise you are going to help somebody in a certain way – the implication being we have abortion services – and then the person is drawn in there and then discovers that that product or service is not available, that’s deceptive. And that’s a violation of this law.”

Defenders of crisis pregnancy centers say they’ll challenge it in court if the bill becomes law.