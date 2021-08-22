Connecticut Henri Outages Mostly In New London County, Restoration Expected Soon

Tropical Storm Henri caused power outages and local flooding in Connecticut.

Most of the power outages were reported in the New London County area close to the Rhode Island border. Governor Ned Lamont said he doesn’t anticipate it would take long for repair crews to restore electricity to most customers.

“We’ve got twice as many crews on the ground as we’ve ever had before. We are really prioritizing the densest areas where you have the most outages and so we can take care of people there. And secondly in terms of generators we’ve got standby power to back that up,” Lamont said.

Lamont said the state is also paying attention to urban flooding and helping local municipal emergency centers monitor the problem, particularly in Hartford and northwestern Connecticut.