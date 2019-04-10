Connecticut To Go Paperless, Says Lamont

Governor Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday a proposal to digitize most of Connecticut’s official forms in an effort to make state government more efficient.

Lamont said getting rid of paper forms will help reduce bureaucracy, streamline procurement and make it easier to do business with the state.

“We’ve got to bring our government into the 21st century. We are still a Sears Roebuck government, and we are going to move toward an Amazon government where more is done online.”

Department of Administrative Services Commissioner Josh Geballe, who is in charge of implementing the policy, said the administration has a bill before the legislature.

“When that bill hopefully passes the legislature and is signed by the governor it will immediately eliminate 90,000 forms that businesses have to complete each year to do business with the state.”

The two spoke during a visit to a document shredding company in East Windsor called Infoshred. The business shreds 7,500 tons of paper each year and handles the state’s official paper shredding.