Connecticut To Fund Remediation On Dozens Of Blighted Properties

Connecticut will award more than $19 million in state grants to help cities and towns remediate more than 30 blighted properties.

The money will be used to clean up properties in 23 towns.

Included on the remediation list are old mill sites, riverfront and farmland property and old building renovations.

The office of Governor Ned Lamont said the state grants will leverage more than $150 million in private dollars to help investigate and clean up about 400 acres of land.

Some of the big winners include Bristol, New London, Waterbury and Vernon.

Advocates said the money will create jobs while fostering small business growth and expanding housing options.