Connecticut Economist: Lamont Plan To Seek Union Concessions A Bad Way To Balance Budget

A Connecticut economist said Governor Ned Lamont’s proposal to seek salary concessions from the state’s unionized workers to balance the budget is a bad idea.

The University of Connecticut's Fred Carstensen said the unions have had salary cuts and givebacks for years.

“There’s been a lot of, I think, bad public relations in terms of the way in which he does not have good will with the unions,” Carstensen said.

A group that represents bargaining for state workers has flatly rejected Lamont’s proposal.

It would eliminate negotiated pay raises of $44 million in the first year and about $97 in the second year of the two-year budget plan.