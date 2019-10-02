Connecticut DOT Asks For Public’s Input On New Rail Cars

Riders of Connecticut’s CT Rail and Shore Line East commuter railroads are being asked to help shape their future.

The state Department of Transportation will set up a Customer Advisory Panel to help with the task of designing new rail cars.

It’s part of a multi-million-dollar investment in the state’s local commuter rail service.

Public Transportation Bureau Chief Richard Andreski says customers deserve to have a modern service.

“The rest of our state rail system is operated with older equipment. Some of the coaches are as old as 40-years-old and it’s time, well past due, that they be replaced. We’re interested in hearing the public’s input because this frankly is the place where our customers spend most of their time when commuting.”

Susan Feaster, founder of the Shore Line East Riders Advocacy Group, recently met with DOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti to discuss the new rail cars.

“Although it was a good meeting, I’m not sure how seriously he took us. But he needs to know that Connecticut needs work, and it needs work now. Something that can’t be five or 10 years down the road. It needs to be a two to three, two to five years, right now they need to get some serious work done.”

The DOT has received over 500 applications to be on the advisory panel.

The first meeting will be held at the end of October and will continue monthly over the new two years.

New rail cars would be at least five years away due to backlogs at rail car manufacturing companies.