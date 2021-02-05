Connecticut DMV To Offer Online License Renewal

Connecticut residents will be able to renew their driver’s license and non-driver ID cards online.

Sibongile Magubane is the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles.

"I envision Connecticut citizens sitting in their houses, some in their sweatpants, some in their pajamas, receiving an invitation to complete their drivers license renewal," Magubane said.

Residents who qualify will receive an invitation and make an electronic payment online using a credit or debit card. Then the license or non-driver ID would come in the mail within 20 days.

Other DMV visits like voter registration, change in political party affiliation and joining organ donor registry have also shifted to the new online platform.

Change of address will be added to the online program starting February 15th.