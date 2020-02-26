Connecticut Considers Stronger Data Privacy Law

Connecticut lawmakers will consider a bill to expand the type of personal information that must be protected online.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says that information should include medical and online account information, passport numbers, military identification and health insurance account numbers.

“And so we need to expand the current law to cover all of that information, to make sure that if there is a breach and that information is divulged that we get notice in the Attorney General’s office so we can take action. And consumers can take action.”

He says such breaches should be reported to his office within 30 days, instead of 90 days under the current law.

Tong has testified in support of the bill before the legislature’s General Law Committee.