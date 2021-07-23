Connecticut Considers Reimplementing Travel Restrictions

Governor Ned Lamont is possibly looking at new travel restrictions coming into Connecticut now that 80% of new COVID-19 infections in the state are from the delta variant. He said he will discuss options with the governors of New York and Massachusetts.

Lamont said he is worried about the rising number of cases from people coming to and from those states with low vaccination rates.

His administration is also encouraging residents to wear a mask to prevent the spread to unvaccinated people, even if there isn’t a mandatory mask wearing mandate.

Nearly all new COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated people.

The original travel advisory for the state was first implemented in June of last year and was lifted back in March.