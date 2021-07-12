Connecticut Conservatives Rally To Oppose Extending Lamont Pandemic Emergency Powers

Members of a conservative group called CT Liberty Rally protested outside the state Capitol in Hartford on Monday. They want an end to Governor Ned Lamont's COVID-19 emergency powers.

Republican state Representative Laura Devlin of Fairfield joined the protestors. She said it’s time for Lamont to end the emergency powers he’s used since the start of the pandemic.

“Enough is enough. The governor has had his executive order privilege since last March,” Devlin said.

She said lawmakers should now decide any further emergency action.

“If it really is something critical, get the Legislature together. They’ve shown we can come in at the drop of a hat and we’ll take care of what needs to be taken care of,” Devlin said.

Lawmakers will meet in special session on Wednesday for a vote to extend Lamont’s emergency powers until the end of September.

The majority Democrats said it’s needed to allow Connecticut to continue to receive federal COVID relief funding.