Members of two legislative committees in Connecticut heard testimony from supporters and opponents of the legalization of recreational marijuana on Friday.

Democratic legislative leaders want to legalize and tax recreational marijuana in order to generate as much as $100 million a year.

Matt Simon is with Marijuana Policy Project. It’s a national legalization advocacy group. He told members of the Judiciary Committee that Connecticut follow the lead of neighboring states like Massachusetts, which regulate retail pot sales.

“So given that that’s the fact, what would be the best system?" he asked. "And we believe that would be a regulated system designed to protect public health and safety rather than leaving tens of billions of dollars going to the illicit market.”

Democratic Representative Mary Mushinsky of Wallingford told members of the committee that she has some concerns.

“I would strongly support section 17--the decriminalization--but not the legalization unless you are talking about over 25, the age of brain development,” she said.

Leaders of the Republican minority oppose retail pot.