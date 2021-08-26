Connecticut Child Welfare Agency Gets LGBTQ+ Training From Human Rights Campaign

A local Connecticut child welfare agency participated in a program run by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) to improve the services they provide to LGBTQ+ youth.

The North American Family Institute of Connecticut works with youth and families, including those in foster care. The HRC said the agency achieved “solid foundation for inclusion” in it’s training report.

The HRC training program called “All Children, All Families” supports efforts to achieve safety and well-being by improving practice with LGBTQ+ youth and families.

According to HRC, one out of three youth in foster care is LGBTQ+ and these youth report higher rates of mistreatment.