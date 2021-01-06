Connecticut Casinos Report Big Losses Due To COVID

Connecticut’s two tribal-run casinos say they suffered massive financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foxwoods reported this week a 31 percent decline from the last fiscal year, and Mohegan Sun reported a decline of nearly 28 percent. The fiscal year ended September 30.

The casinos fully closed in mid-March for the first time in their history. During the closure, Foxwoods chair Rodney Butler said the casino was losing millions of dollars a week. The casinos reopened in June — but furloughed thousands of employees. Mohegan Sun’s 10,000-seat arena has yet to reopen.

The casinos contribute 25 percent of their slot machine earnings to the state.