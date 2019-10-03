Connecticut Business Leaders Get Update On State Priorities

David Kooris, deputy commissioner for the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, says the state is now using digital technology to target and track visitors to get a better return on the state’s tourism budget.

“It allows us to understand the exposure that people have to our advertising around different seasonal campaigns. But it allows us to know whether or not someone who’s exposed to our advertising actually enters the state and goes to the venue that they learned more about.”

Kooris made his remarks to the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut this week.

Kooris is also the acting head of the state’s Port Authority. He updated business leaders on tourism, transit, offshore wind farm projects, and the latest developments in the modernization of State Pier in the City of New London.

Kooris says the $93 million deal to modernize the pier will go ahead, despite delays in an offshore wind project in Massachusetts.

“Until or unless we get some feedback from the federal government, which may not occur for a couple of years, given how long this permitting process is, they still have to work as though that’s the date they’re working towards.”