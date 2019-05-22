Connecticut Bill Would Create LGBTQ Health Network

Members of the Connecticut House of Representatives have approved a bill that could create a health and human services network for LGBTQ residents.

The network would be made up of heads of more than a dozen LGBTQ groups. The bill doesn’t lay out a specific agenda for the network but says it would report to the General Assembly and the governor.

Diana Lombardi, with the Connecticut TransAdvocacy Coalition, which would be part of the network, says the state needs better health care for LGBTQ residents because, for example, not all Connecticut doctors will treat trans patients.

“Lot of doctors haven’t been trained in treating transgender patients. When we walk into the doctor’s room, say, ‘Well I know nothing about treating trans people,’ and throw us out of the office.”

The legislation would earmark $250,000 from the Department of Health to help the network coordinate care with state agencies.

The bill awaits further action in the Senate.