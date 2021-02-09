Connecticut To Begin Scheduling Vaccinations For 65+ On Thursday

Connecticut will open COVID-19 vaccinations for residents 65 and older starting Thursday. Governor Ned Lamont said this would allow providers to immediately begin to use any extra vaccine doses on that group.

Lamont said about 56% of state residents who are 75 and older have received their first shot so far. That's why slots will now be opened for those 65 to 74. He said about 350,000 state residents are in that group.

“That’s a good size of our population. But many of them have been vaccinated already. Many of them for example were in nursing homes. So I’d like to think that we’ll be able to move through the 65 and above relatively quickly,” Lamont said, estimating it will take about four weeks for everyone in that group to get their first shot.

He said the state has now added vaccination sites at seven Walmart stores.

All shots are by appointment only. People can sign up online, by telephone, or through various health care providers.