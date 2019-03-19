Connecticut Attorney General To Investigate Vehicle Fires

A group of states, including Connecticut, has started an investigation into automakers Hyundai and Kia for potential “unfair and deceptive acts” related to reports of hundreds of vehicle fires.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says that his office is taking the lead on the investigation.

According to Reuters, the South Korean automakers have recalled more than 2.3 million vehicles since 2015 to address the risk of engine fires.

Tong says his office is aware of multiple fires involving Connecticut vehicles, some of which were allegedly repaired through a recall.

Hyundai and Kia say they are cooperating with the investigation.