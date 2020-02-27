Connecticut And Long Island Take Precautions Against Coronavirus

Health officials and lawmakers in Connecticut and on Long Island are preparing for the coronavirus.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says the state is ready to handle any potential cases.

“This is not a call to make you nervous, it’s a call to give you confidence that we’re ready for what’s going forward here. Give you confidence that we’ve got the best people here in the state of Connecticut who’ve been on this not just today but for weeks going forward.”

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim says the state’s largest city is also ready.

“If there’s an emergency or a need for action to be taken or information to be given out, we will do that. As of now that’s not the case, at least in Bridgeport or as we know anywhere in this area.”

On Long Island, public health officials in Nassau County say they’re monitoring 83 people who may have come into contact with the coronavirus.

“As an emergency preparedness unit, we understand that pandemics occur. It’s a part of public health. It’s what we do. So we train for it. We have measures in place as necessary, and I’m happy to say right now we don’t have a case,” said Dr. Larry Einstein, the county health commissioner.

Suffolk County is monitoring 29 people for signs of the coronavirus.

No cases have been confirmed on Long Island or in Connecticut.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart University and Fairfield University, both based in Fairfield, say they are canceling their study abroad programs in Italy and calling students back to the U.S. Italy has reported nearly 400 cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths.

More than 80,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus since its spread began in China. The virus has been found in 41 countries.