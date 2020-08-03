Connecticut And Long Island Prepare For Isaias

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Connecticut, New York and New Jersey as hurricane Isaias heads up the coast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says rains could produce flash flooding in the area by Tuesday.

New Haven Emergency Management officials say they are preparing as if they will see a 60mph tropical storm. Hearst Connecticut Media reports New Haven shelters, which typically hold up to 500 people, would be capped at 50 to 80 to enforce social distancing. Masks would also be required.

Shelters would take people’s temperatures upon entry and administer rapid result COVID-19 tests. New Haven will also have a shelter set up for people who tested positive. Other Connecticut towns are encouraging people to shelter in place with three days of water and non-perishable food.

On Long Island, Suffolk County Exectutive Steve Bellone says this is the first time the county has prepared for a major storm during a pandemic. Both he and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran say they are prepared.

So far, there are no mandatory evacuation orders along the South Shore of Long Island