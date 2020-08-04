Connecticut And Long Island Clean Up After Isaias

Connecticut and Long Island are recovering after Tropical Storm Isaias slammed into the region. The winds, which reached up to 80 miles-per-hour, knocked down trees and took down power lines. In Connecticut, a 66-year-old Naugatuck man was killed when he was struck by a falling tree.

Eversource and United Illuminating say almost 670,000 people lost power in Conneecticut. Fairfield County was the hardest hit. On Long Island, PSEG-LI reports that more than 370,000 people were left in the dark. The utilities say it could be days before power is restored.

Both Metro North and the Long Island Railroad suspended all service yesterday because of the storm. The New Haven line remains shut this morning, and the LIRR is running extremely limited service.