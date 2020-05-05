Connecticut: All Registered Voters To Receive Absentee Ballots For 2020 Elections

By 27 minutes ago
  • Mail-in ballots ready to be mailed last month in Lincoln, Neb. Connecticut will be mailing absentee ballots to all registered voters to facilitate safe elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Mail-in ballots ready to be mailed last month in Lincoln, Neb. Connecticut will be mailing absentee ballots to all registered voters to facilitate safe elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Nati Harnik / AP

Connecticut will make absentee ballots available to all registered voters for the August 11th primary and November 3rd general election. The plan is funded by $5.2 million in federal money passed by Congress in the COVID-19 relief package.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says it might be medically risky or impossible for many Connecticut voters to make it to the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says that’s why that state is spending some of the federal money to mail applications for absentee ballots to every registered voter.

“The bottom line is no Connecticut voter should have to make a choice between their health and their vote. And that is the goal of this plan.”

Merrill says some of the federal money will be used to provide poll workers with personal protective equipment, and resources to help towns and cities keep their polling places clean and disinfected.

She says there’s also federal money from the Help America Vote Act that will be used to enhance cybersecurity for Connecticut elections.

Read the latest on WSHU’s coronavirus coverage here.

Do you have questions you’d like WSHU to answer in local coverage of the coronavirus? Let us know via this survey.

Tags: 
Connecticut
Coronavirus
Elections
cybersecurity

Related Content

Protecting The Vote: An Interview With Conn. Secretary Of The State Denise Merrill

By Mar 30, 2018
Jessica Hill / AP

An effort is underway in Connecticut to get people who were displaced by Hurricane Maria registered to vote. About 4,000 people from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have relocated to the State after the hurricane, and Secretary of the State Denise Merrill is working with a coalition of groups to get them all registered.