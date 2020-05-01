Connecticut: 55% Of COVID-19 Deaths Tied To Nursing Homes

Fatalities in Connecticut nursing homes now make up 55% of all coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

Data released by the state earlier this week found that the number of confirmed deaths caused by the virus is over 950 at nursing homes.

That number is probably much higher, but many cases have not been laboratory confirmed yet.

The Connecticut National Guard and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will assist the state in nursing home inspections to help prevent the spread of the disease to people who are the most vulnerable.

The state also released never before seen COVID-19 data for assisted living facilities, with the total number of confirmed cases over 550. 

