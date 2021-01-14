Conn. Superintendends Association Outlines Plan For Public Education Support

The Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents (CAPSS) has released a blueprint that includes 30 recommendations the organization deemed to be critical for Connecticut public education over the next 15 years and beyond.

CAPSS Executive Director Fran Rabinowitz says the report was needed to help public education in Connecticut in far more than just funding, while also helping communities placed in an uncertain position caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recommendations include focusing financial, educational and operational aspects of schooling, equal funding and resources for all school districts.

Paul Freeman is association president and Superintendent of Guilford Public Schools. He said the long-range package of recommendations has an annual cost of approximately $78 million in additional state funding.

Freeman believes this plan is both “reasonable and responsible in light of the educational needs in our state.”