Conn. Senator Asks National Guard To Shorten Response Time In Future Attacks

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut asked the U.S. National Guard to reform their response time in a letter to Secretary of Defence Chris Miller on Monday.

This comes after the U.S. Capitol was breached last week by a mob of violent pro-Trump rioters.

Murphy said this kind of behavior could continue without “radical” reform in the way the Capitol and White House are protected.

“Obviously there are questions as to what these lunatics are planning for this weekend and next week. But, I think you have to assume that this insurgency against the federal government is going to continue into 2021, and there will be many other moments in which the White House or Capitol complex is at risk,” Murphy said.

Murphy also said impeachment of President Trump over Wednesday’s events looks “highly unlikely” without support from Republicans.