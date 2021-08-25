Conn. Rep. Hayes Says Universal Child Care Still On The Table For Federal Passage

While the U.S. Senate has passed federal infrastructure proposals, division among Democrats in the U.S. House appears to have slowed final passage.

That means money to Connecticut for transportation infrastructure and the energy grid is on hold. There’s also proposed funding that could make the child tax credit permanent. The House is back in session this week and it appears to be inching closer to a compromise, setting a September 27 deadline.

Democrat Jahana Hayes represents Connecticut’s fifth congressional district. She said she and her colleagues voted to move a $3.5 trillion budget resolution forward. And she said universal childcare is still being considered by lawmakers.

“The committees will go back and draft the language over the next couple of weeks, but it’s still on the table which is good,” Hayes said.

CNN is reporting that the political division is a struggle between moderate and progressive Democrats. Hayes said that if you can’t be collegial, you shouldn’t be a lawmaker.