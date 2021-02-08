Conn. Rep. DeLauro Moves To Make Expanded Federal Child Tax Credit Permanent

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut has introduced legislation to make permanent the expanded federal child tax credit included in President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief package.

DeLauro is the chair of the House Committee on Appropriations. She said her American Family Act would not only make permanent the increase of the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 per child — and $3,600 for children under six — it would also include a monthly check to eligible parents.

“Nobody pays their bills just once a year. You pay your bills every month. And critically we make it permanent. We index the value to inflation making sure that children and families can count on it into the future.”

DeLauro has pushed for an expanded child tax credit for years. She said she’s confident it will pass this year.

The bill has more than 140 co-sponsors. It would cost about $117 billion a year.