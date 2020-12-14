Conn., N.Y. Electoral Colleges Meet In-Person On Monday

The Electoral College meets in all 50 states on Monday. In New York and Connecticut, officials have decided, reluctantly, to hold the event in person, despite the rising rate of the coronavirus.

Connecticut’s presidential electors will convene in the Senate Chamber of the state Capitol in Hartford to cast official ballots for president and vice president. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill will oversee the proceedings.

There are seven all-Democratic electors from Connecticut: Susan Barrett, John Kalamarides, Dana Barcellos-Allen, William Smith, Myrna Watanabe, Anthony Attanasio and Nick Balletto, who is a former Democratic Party chairman. They will elect a chairman, vice-chairman and secretary of the electors, and each vote for president on paper ballots.

Electoral votes are allocated among states based on the U.S.Census. Every state has the number of votes equal to the number of senators and representatives in its U.S. Congressional delegation.

Electors include former President Bill Clinton and former first Lady, Senator from New York and 2016 Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, as well as State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, and Governor Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo said they are holding the event in person to avoid any potential lawsuits from attorneys for the losing candidate, President Donald Trump, who have already launched numerous unfounded court challenges, to the November election.

“Apparently the law specifically said ‘meet in person at the state Capitol,’” said Cuomo. “There’s been so much litigation about the election, we don’t want to test the law.”

The 29 electors will meet in the New York state capitol’s Assembly chamber, the largest meeting room in the building, designed to hold 1,045 people. The governor’s Chief of Staff, Melissa DeRosa, said they hope to move quickly to limit the event to half an hour or less.

“We are going to test everybody before they get into the room,” DeRosa said. “People are going to be more than socially distanced.”

By the end of the meetings in all of the states, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to have 306 electoral votes. That’s more than the 270 needed to be elected president. President Donald Trump will have 232.