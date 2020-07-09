Conn., Mass. To Sue ICE Over International Student Ban

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong plans to sue Immigration and Customs Enforcement over a policy that would ban international students if their universities adopted online-only classes.

Tong says the policy hurts college budgets that rely on out-of-state tuition, as well as their research and athletic programs staffed with international students.

“To inject a rule that ICE is gonna round up international students and deport them anytime their programs go online injects an untold amount of damage and chaos into our institutions of higher learning.”

Tong says international students at University of Connecticut, for example, make up at least 13% of the student body. The lawsuit will be filed with Massachusetts, and public and private universities like Yale.