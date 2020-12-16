Conn., Long Island Dig Out From Storm

A winter weather warning remains in effect for Long Island and coastal Connecticut, while road crews clear snow from the snowstorm.

Governor Ned Lamont said 12-16 inches of snow are expected in southern Connecticut.

New Haven officials are opening up portions of City Hall to shelter unhoused residents through the snow storm. Mayor Justin Elicker said snowfall could reach up to two inches an hour through the night, and there are fewer options for shelter during the pandemic.

“Typically we would open up a number of the libraries as warming centers. This time around we’re reluctant to have spaces open where a lot of people can congregate," he said.

School gymnasiums are also outfitted with cots for households with power outages. Elicker asked residents to be patient with snow removal. The city has 40 plows and 9 contractors out clearing the roads.

He also wants residents to check on their neighbors while practicing social distancing.

'Best to get home. Get with your family, and prepare to hunker down for a little while,' Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.

On Long Island, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said they’re doing everything they can do to help prepare for the storm, and the Thursday morning commute.

“Our guys are out there now putting brine down on the roads. We were pretreating with salt yesterday, brine today, to make sure you know we want to make sure the snow can melt as quickly as possible,” Curran said.

Suffolk County Police Chief Stewart Cameron warned of icy driving conditions and recommends commuters stay home and off the road.

“It’s been a substantial period of time before we’ve had a significant snow event. So people do forget how to drive in the snow. It can be treacherous out in the snow driving. So I would encourage people ... if you don’t have to go out please stay home,” he said.

Road crews dispersed 19,000 tons of salt from supplies that have been stored since last year. Police also said they have vehicles that can handle the snow for emergencies.

Nassau County and Western Suffolk County expected up to 13 inches of snow and blizzard-like conditions through the evening. Eastern Long Island anticipated less snow — about 6 inches — but heavy 55 mile per hour winds downed branches.

Officials said possible downed tree limbs and power outages are expected. Utility companies have restoration crews on stand by. As of 6:00 am, Eversource and United Illuminating say there are several hundred customers without power in Connecituct. PSEG reports less than 2000 customers effected on Long Island, mostly on the East End and South Shore.