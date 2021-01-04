Conn. Lawmaker Resigns For New Transportation Job

A Connecticut state senator, who represents parts of Stamford and Derien, resigned ahead of the start of the legislative session on Wednesday. Carlo Leone was a key leader on the legislative Transportation Committee.

Leone told The Hartford Courant he resigned to advise the state Department of Transportation on strategic planning. Leone said he would start his job in the Lamont administration right away.

Connecticut Governor Lamont pushed in his first two years for a transportation overhaul that includes unpopular highway tolls. Lamont has since said lawmakers will need to find a different solution.

Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill confirmed she received a letter of resignation from Leone on Sunday. She said Lamont has 10 days to order an election to fill the senate seat.