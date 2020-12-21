Conn. Joins Transportation Climate Initiative

Connecticut will commit to a green transportation initiative with two neighboring states and the District of Columbia

The Transportation Climate Initiative puts caps on carbon emissions from gasoline, and requires gas suppliers to buy carbon credits. Massachusetts and Rhode Island are also part of the initiative.

Proponents say the initiative will bring in more than $100 million a year by 2032 — and the state plans to reinvest that in cleaner options, like public transportation.

Critics say it’ll drive up the cost of gas. Eight other states — including New York — have not yet joined the initiative, but signed a statement of support.