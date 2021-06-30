With Conn. Investigation Showing Lax Police Discipline, Reform Advocates Want To More Oversight

Connecticut state lawmakers and activists are calling for the creation of an independent oversight board to review alleged police misconduct. They want the state to enhance a police accountability law that was approved last year.

The pressure follows a Hearst Connecticut Media investigation that found police accused of misconduct often aren’t disciplined.

The report looked at 1,800 internal investigations across 30 Connecticut police departments over the last five years.

Nearly 40% of the investigations led to a ruling of misconduct. Only 25% of those led to an officer’s suspension. And 1% resulted in an officer being fired.