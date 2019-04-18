Conn. House Democrats Push For Healthcare, Paid Family Leave

Connecticut House Democrats told reporters Wednesday they will prioritize passing legislation that protects residents with pre-existing conditions – if the federal Affordable Care Act is repealed.

Sean Scanlon, state representative from Guilford, said he expects 500,000 Connecticut residents with pre-existing conditions would lose their coverage without a state protection.

“That is a significant portion of our population. That’s our friends, that’s our family members, that’s our loved ones and we can’t let that happen.”

Scanlon hopes the bill will help residents avoid a lapse in health insurance coverage.

Democratic lawmakers also seek to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and implement paid family medical leave.