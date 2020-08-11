Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont Calls For 'Painful Consequences' Against Utilities For Poor Performance

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont wants state regulators to implement measures that would penalize utility companies for poor service.

Tens of thousands of people in Connecticut are still in the dark, a full week after Tropical Storm Isaiah.

Lamont said this has happened before — back in 2012 with Superstorm Sandy — and says there needs to be long-term systemic changes to the way power utilities operate.

“I am going to be really pushing hard to get performance-based regulations, performance-based rate-of-return going forward. In particular when it comes to reliability and resilience,” Lamond said.

Lamont said utility companies should earn financial benefits when they perform well, and suffer “painful consequences” when they don’t.

Many people are outraged by the delays in restoring power, and some have demanded reimbursements.