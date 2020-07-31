Conn. Educators Can Call A Hotline For Daycare

A state program that helped Connecticut healthcare workers find childcare has pivoted to help public school workers.

Available daycare slots have dropped 56% to enforce COVID-19 social distance regulations, according to Connecticut’s Office of Early Childhood.

Now, teachers and school employees expected to return to work next month can call United Way’s 211 Child Care hotline to help find scarce spots. That number is 860-756-0864.

Governor Ned Lamont has said he wants teachers to return for classroom instruction, but is leaving the decision to local superintendents. A survey from the state’s largest teachers union said nearly half of teachers would prefer online instruction.

