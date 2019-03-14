Conn. Congressional Delegation Unanimous In Support Of Background Check Bill

Connecticut’s two U.S senators are among those introducing a universal background check bill for ammunition in Washington on Wednesday.

Jaime’s Law is named in honor of Jaime Guttenberg who was killed in the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The bill would prevent criminals from purchasing ammunition.

The proposal was introduced by House Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida. Five Republican representatives have signed on.

Connecticut’s representatives, Joe Courtney, Rosa DeLauro, and Jim Himes, are co-sponsors of the bill.