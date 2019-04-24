Conn. Commission Releases Guidelines On Pregnant Worker Rights

The Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities released guidelines this week to protect pregnant workers’ rights for the first time.

Cheryl Sharp, with the commission, says she hopes the guidelines will help pregnant women understands their rights.

“But it’s also important for the employer to know what their rights, duties and responsibilities are because if we have a workforce where people are getting along, where people’s rights are respected, then we have more productivity, which is what we want and need in Connecticut.”

Sharp says employees are entitled to accommodations and leaves of absence for any pregnancy-related condition or symptom. That includes nausea and postpartum depression.

The guidelines say women should also get break time to breastfeed or pump breast milk.

Employers who deny pregnant workers reasonable accommodations, including job-protected time off, may be liable under Connecticut law that bans pregnancy discrimination.