Conn. And NY Lawmakers React To Mueller Report

Connecticut’s two U.S. senators are not satisfied with Attorney General William Barr’s summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report. The Democrats say they want Barr to make the entire Mueller report public.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal says the American people deserve the full Mueller report in the interest of transparency.

“All of the facts and evidence, not just the Barr summary, which may lead to inaccurate statements. And these summary conclusions hardly constitute a report that should satisfy the American people. The need for full disclosure and transparency is more urgent now. And that is important to counter the misleading conclusions that may be made politically.”

Blumenthal was responding to President Donald Trump’s claim that he’s been exonerated by the Mueller report.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy also issued a statement asking for the full report to be made public. He said it’s important for democracy that Congress be allowed to review the evidence independent of the interpretation of President Trump’s appointed allies like the attorney general.

Democratic U.S. Representative Joe Courtney of Connecticut agrees with Blumenthal and Murphy in calling for the full text of the Mueller report to be made public.

“This country will never come to an equilibrium regarding the events of 2016 unless the full entirety of the report is shared with the public at large. Anything short of that is going to continue to stoke division.”

Democratic Representative Tom Suozzi of Long Island has also called for the full report to be released.

But Republican Representative Peter King says President Trump has been “vindicated” and cleared of “all wrongdoing.”

Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, says the summary report doesn’t mean an end to investigations into President Trump.

The committee launched its own investigation last month into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“If there was no grand conspiracy, I’m not surprised by that. In fact, I’m relieved by that. At least in regards to conspiracy, that’s good news for the country.”

Himes said the House Intelligence Committee will look for gaps in the report – people or issues the special counsel didn’t look at.