Competing For Offshore Wind Contracts

New York and Connecticut are looking to upgrade their port infrastructure to make way for offshore wind projects. New York is reaching out to coastal municipalities and developers about the construction and management of wind turbines. In Connecticut, the redevelopment of the State Pier in New London is moving forward in anticipation of offshore wind. Our guests:
- Doreen Harris, vice president for large-scale renewables, NYSERDA
- Paul Pallas, administrator, Village of Greenport
- Steve Englebright, New York state assemblymember, D-Setauket
- Lars Thaaning Pedersen, CEO, Vineyard Wind
- Justin Ballotte, operations manager, Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company