Community Policing

By Editor 58 seconds ago
  • Fairfield police holding a "Coffee with a Cop" event at a Starbucks in Fairfield on Tuesday.
    Courtesy of Fairfield Police Department / Facebook

A Yale University study of New Haven’s community policing policy shows that personal relationships developed by police increase trust and improve public attitudes. Is this the future of policing in our region? Our guests:

