There is a new community in eastern Long Island specially designed to meet the needs of seniors. It connects residents to with services and improves their quality of life. Community-driven elder care in our region, and what’s being done in our state capitols to help seniors, on this edition of The Full Story. Today's guests:

* Dr. Nancy Peppard - Gerontologist - Founder of The Out East Neighborhood Network

* Lauri Lowell - Home Haven Executive Director

* Kristen McManus - AARP New York Senior Program Specialist

* Anna Doroghazi - AARP Connecticut Associate State Director for Advocacy and Outreach