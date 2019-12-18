College Enrollment Declines In Connecticut, Report Shows

Enrollment at colleges in Connecticut is declining at a rate faster than the national average.

That’s the finding of a report released this week by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, a non-profit NGO that studies how to help students succeed.

Nearly 3,000 fewer students attended colleges in the state compared to last fall. The study says this follows a steady trend in declining enrollment across the decade.

The enrollment official at the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system tells Hearst Connecticut Media that lower birth rates 20 years ago are to blame. Those rates mean fewer high school students, thus fewer people enrolling in college.