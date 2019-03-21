The College Debt Crisis

In the United States, over 1.5 trillion dollars is owed in student debt. In Connecticut, students carry a debt load of $17 billion overall. On Long Island, the average student owes about $35,000. It’s burning a hole in their pockets, and it’s a never ending problem. What are experts saying we can do to fix this? Our Guests:

  • Dr. Martin Cantor, Director of the Long Island Center for Socio-economic policy and a former Suffolk County Economic Development Commissioner
  • Cathy Koch, Ernst & Young, Director of Tax Policy at EY Americas
  • Mark Ojakian, President of Connecticut State Colleges & Universities
  • Maddy Marcus, Marketing Assistant for AdoramaPix, based in Brooklyn, Freelance Social Media Manager

