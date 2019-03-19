College Admissions Scandal: How Did We Get Here?

The College Admissions scandal hit schools in our region. Now institutions are working to transform how they select new students. We will take a look at what’s going on with the college admissions process in Connecticut and Long Island. Our guests:

* Rick Weissbourd - Harvard Professor and author of the Turning the Tide report

* Elizabeth Heaton - Vice President of Bright Horizons

* Wayne Mazzoni - Recruit-Craft founder and author of "Get Recruited: The Definitive Guide to Playing College Sports"