Clean Slate Bill Aims To Alleviate Stigma Of A Criminal Record

Connecticut lawmakers are considering a bill that would automatically expunge criminal records for some former offenders. The bill aims to alleviate the discrimination ex-offenders face in employment and housing.

The bill would apply to those who’ve completed their sentence and haven’t been charged with a new crime for three years after a misdemeanor conviction, or five years after a felony.

Clergy and lawmakers spoke in favor of the bill at a press conference organized by a religious advocacy group.

“Today tens of thousands live with the stigma of a criminal record and serve a life sentence for their crimes well after leaving prison, because they are unable to find jobs and adequate housing. We say that if you do the time, you’ve paid your debt and you can return to society,” said Phil Kent with Congregations Organized for a New Connecticut.

The bill is co-sponsored by Connecticut State Senate President Martin Looney. It’s now before the State Senate.